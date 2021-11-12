AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). AtriCure reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ATRC. Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

In other news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $47,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

ATRC opened at $78.33 on Friday. AtriCure has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63.

AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

