Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Piper Sandler currently has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC raised shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.34.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$9.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.32. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$7.47 and a 1-year high of C$24.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$54.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.62 million.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

