Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Plans GBX 2.70 Dividend

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON AUTO traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 718 ($9.38). The company had a trading volume of 2,283,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,243. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.80 ($9.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 613.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 610.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The company has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 54.39.

AUTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.65) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 684.44 ($8.94).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

