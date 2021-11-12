Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Plans GBX 2.70 Dividend

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON AUTO traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 718 ($9.38). The company had a trading volume of 2,283,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,243. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.80 ($9.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 613.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 610.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The company has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 54.39.

AUTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.65) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 684.44 ($8.94).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Dividend History for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

