AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$46.00 at CIBC

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s previous close.

ACQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cormark raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.44.

Shares of ACQ stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching C$38.21. The company had a trading volume of 185,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,667. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.39. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$22.49 and a one year high of C$59.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.13 billion. Analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 4.0400001 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

