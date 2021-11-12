AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$46.00 at CIBC

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s previous close.
ACQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cormark raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.44.
Shares of ACQ stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching C$38.21. The company had a trading volume of 185,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,667. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.39. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$22.49 and a one year high of C$59.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
