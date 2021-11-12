Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,691 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $19,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Autodesk by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $187,896,000 after purchasing an additional 198,583 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,338,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $325.21 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.69 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.85 and a 200-day moving average of $297.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

