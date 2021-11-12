Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Aviat Networks posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Aviat Networks stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $356.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.01. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76.

In other news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $189,569.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.5% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

