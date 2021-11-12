AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.67

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as 25.67 and last traded at 25.53, with a volume of 5223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 25.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVDX. Barclays began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.50.

AvidXchange Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.