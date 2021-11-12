Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts predict that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. Avient posted sales of $997.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

AVNT stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66. Avient has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $59.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Avient by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Avient by 2,406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

