Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to post sales of $5.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.55 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $22.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.94 billion to $22.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.56 billion to $22.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AVT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. Avnet has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 47.3% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 67.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.