AXEL One Day Volume Reaches $288,957.00 (AXEL)

AXEL (CURRENCY:AXEL) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. AXEL has a total market capitalization of $51.04 million and approximately $288,957.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AXEL has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000365 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00062535 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000065 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AXEL Coin Profile

AXEL (AXEL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 769,628,960 coins and its circulating supply is 281,958,958 coins. The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here . AXEL’s official message board is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited . The official website for AXEL is axel.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

Buying and Selling AXEL

