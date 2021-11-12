AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.55

Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 2963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $517.87 million, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 21.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AxoGen by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after purchasing an additional 52,839 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,813,000 after purchasing an additional 418,278 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 103.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,250,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,020,000 after buying an additional 636,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after buying an additional 18,247 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 114.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after buying an additional 531,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

