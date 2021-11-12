Azbit Hits Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million (AZ)

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Azbit has a market cap of $1.55 million and $1,510.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azbit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Azbit has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Azbit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00052885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.00224948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00089381 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Azbit Profile

AZ is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 124,724,662,825 coins and its circulating supply is 83,057,996,159 coins. Azbit’s official Twitter account is @azbit_news and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azbit is azbit.com . Azbit’s official message board is medium.com/azbit-news

According to CryptoCompare, “Azbit is a crypto financial platform. It works as a crypto banking institution and provides users with exchange services with a built-in margin and algorithmic trading. Azbit is an investment platform that offers social copytrading (mimic other traders movements), SAMM accounts, and portfolio management tools. In addition, a multicurrency digital wallet is available at the platform for the users to store and manage their digital assets. The team Azbit is developing a project on the capitalization of more than 4k coins on https://cmc.io. The Azbit Token (AZ) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that allows users to pay exchange fees at a discounted rate when using platform services. “

Azbit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.