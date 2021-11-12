B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 79,276 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,276 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,547,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,438 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,525 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,716,000 after purchasing an additional 837,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,276,000 after acquiring an additional 828,356 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average is $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

