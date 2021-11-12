B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after purchasing an additional 255,382 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $350.79 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $125.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,708.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

