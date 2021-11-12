B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 1,463 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in DexCom were worth $14,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,377,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total value of $1,633,283.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total value of $556,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $20,130,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $637.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.01 and a 12 month high of $649.54. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.87, a PEG ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

