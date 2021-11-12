B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,072 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,897. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.27.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $215.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.61. The company has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

