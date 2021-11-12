B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,650 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $181.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1-year low of $109.55 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

