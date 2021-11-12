B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $12.27 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 119.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,752 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Baidu were worth $12,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $5,939,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 6.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIDU. Erste Group cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.21.

BIDU opened at $167.26 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

