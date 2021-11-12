B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $13.75 Million Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.12% of Ozon worth $13,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the second quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Ozon by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,990,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,664,000 after purchasing an additional 60,029 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the first quarter valued at about $691,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its position in shares of Ozon by 74.0% in the second quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the first quarter valued at about $16,821,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OZON stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.90.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OZON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ozon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

