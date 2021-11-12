B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $15.81 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,560 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Newmont were worth $15,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Newmont by 18.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Newmont by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,228,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,606,000 after purchasing an additional 202,472 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 32.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,491 shares of company stock worth $1,765,820 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average is $61.49. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

