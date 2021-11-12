B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $23.21 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Amgen by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,790.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 63,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after buying an additional 60,540 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 136.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $211.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.47 and a 200-day moving average of $230.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.81.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

