B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $25.11 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $25,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $302.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $296.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.68, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.35. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 822,164 shares of company stock valued at $226,991,407 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.14.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

