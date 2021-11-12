B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $9.40 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after acquiring an additional 176,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after acquiring an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,439,000 after acquiring an additional 98,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone cut Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.25.

AVGO stock opened at $555.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $228.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.28 and a fifty-two week high of $563.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $509.69 and a 200-day moving average of $483.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

