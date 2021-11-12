B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,654.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,987 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Cintas were worth $16,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $433.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.50. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $314.62 and a 52 week high of $448.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.