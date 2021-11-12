B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock opened at $208.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.24. The company has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.