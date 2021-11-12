B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 274,648 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,841,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 348,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,914 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 251.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,799 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 626,531 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $72,634,000 after purchasing an additional 46,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,878,512. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $127.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.32 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

