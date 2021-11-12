B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $14,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

