B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.15% of Entegris worth $24,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boit C F David bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 109.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,091,441 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $149.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 1.15. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.73 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.44.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

