B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $108,765,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 33.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $341,758,000 after purchasing an additional 182,910 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of Illumina by 16.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Illumina by 53.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Illumina by 41,892.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $66,370,000 after purchasing an additional 139,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $385.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $420.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.65. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.65 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total transaction of $406,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,214,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,146 shares of company stock worth $5,896,697 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.