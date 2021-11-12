B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $24,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,429 shares of company stock worth $58,650,625. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.18.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $262.63 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

