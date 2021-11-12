B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 249,979 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial accounts for approximately 3.3% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 2.85% of B. Riley Financial worth $59,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,841 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 2,233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 310,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 297,478 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,140,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,140,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,274,000 after acquiring an additional 239,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RILY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.19. 23 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,372. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average of $67.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.31 per share, with a total value of $78,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 15,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $953,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 181,000 shares of company stock worth $11,031,360. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

