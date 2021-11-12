B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 388,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,265,200 shares.The stock last traded at $4.48 and had previously closed at $4.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTG. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

