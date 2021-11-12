Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $165.61

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $165.61 and last traded at $165.16, with a volume of 1928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens downgraded Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.94. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 525,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

