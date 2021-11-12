Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,634 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in GATX by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of GATX by 736.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 22,943 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth $6,040,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 4.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth $149,000.

GATX stock opened at $104.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $106.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.96.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 71.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GATX. TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.49.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

