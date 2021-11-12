Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE: BBVA):
- 11/12/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.
- 11/3/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.20 to C$6.70. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 11/2/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.
- 11/1/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 11/1/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 11/1/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 11/1/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 11/1/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/18/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 10/18/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 10/6/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “
- 9/30/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “
- 9/29/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 9/28/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “
- 9/22/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “
- 9/21/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “
- 9/16/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “
- 9/15/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “
Shares of BBVA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,360. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.47.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.0928 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
