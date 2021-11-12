Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Down 5.3%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s share price fell 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.56 and last traded at $16.58. 5,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 307,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $334.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.47 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 77.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after buying an additional 53,470 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

