Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,055 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.48% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $41,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

ZION opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.65.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,916 shares of company stock worth $1,698,776. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

