Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 5,664 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.58% of Polaris worth $48,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 25.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 41,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after buying an additional 166,303 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter valued at about $380,142,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Polaris by 14.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after buying an additional 318,948 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of PII opened at $119.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 26.20%.

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.