Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,459,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 24.12% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $41,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECON. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 393,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 952,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,875,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

