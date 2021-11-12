Barclay F. Corbus Sells 4,050 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Overstock.com stock traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.07. The stock had a trading volume of 700,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,344. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 4.22. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $112.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSTK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 67,946 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

