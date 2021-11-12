Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) is Bridge Advisory LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 820.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,171 shares during the period. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN accounts for about 2.5% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bridge Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 911.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,494,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 929.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 215,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 970.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 48,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CAPE stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.07. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $22.57.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.