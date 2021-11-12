Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TGOPY. Cheuvreux started coverage on 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.83 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.27.

Shares of TGOPY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885. 3i Group has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $9.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

