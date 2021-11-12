Barry Callebaut’s (BYCBF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BYCBF remained flat at $$2,363.03 during trading on Friday. Barry Callebaut has a twelve month low of $2,135.00 and a twelve month high of $2,600.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,392.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2,380.14.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.