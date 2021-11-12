Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.35 at Raymond James

Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:BYLTF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. Baylin Technologies has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.58.
Baylin Technologies Company Profile
