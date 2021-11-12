Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.35 at Raymond James

Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BYLTF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. Baylin Technologies has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.58.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies, Inc operates as a diversified, global wireless technology company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, and sales of passive and active radio frequency and terrestrial microwave products and services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave, and Mitec through its subsidiaries.

