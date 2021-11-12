BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at CIBC

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 160.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of BBTV to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

BBTV stock traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$4.99. The company had a trading volume of 109,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,093. BBTV has a 12-month low of C$4.92 and a 12-month high of C$15.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.01. The stock has a market cap of C$142.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

