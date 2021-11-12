BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.06 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,135 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.1% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163,479 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 51,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.45.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $334.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.04. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $208.16 and a 12 month high of $338.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

