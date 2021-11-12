BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after acquiring an additional 452,193 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total value of $258,484,188.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,098,665 shares of company stock worth $1,253,707,248 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $744.40.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,050.88 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.66 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $878.20 and a 200 day moving average of $733.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.18, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

