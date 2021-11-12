BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $173.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.88. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

