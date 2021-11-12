Beacon (BECN) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.16 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $28,739.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00084155 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003236 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000461 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

