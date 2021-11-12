Beacon (BECN) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $12,632.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00075612 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000367 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003237 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000464 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

